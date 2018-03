Please join the Center for Creative Arts String Orchestras for an evening to celebrate the seasons on March 29th, at 7:00 PM. The concert will feature pieces that evoke sounds of Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. It will conclude with select movements from Vivaldi’s masterpiece, The Four Seasons.

Admission is $5, and the performance will take place in the CCA Auditorium at 1301 Dallas Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405. Call 423-498-7365 for more information or visit www.centerforcreativearts.net .