CFCW vs. Nashville Rhythm FC
Finley Stadium 1826 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Art & ExhibitionsDogs, Cats and All Those Hats
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Art & ExhibitionsBring on the Heat: Open Studio Nights
-
Art & ExhibitionsPride & Protest Opening Reception
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatWalk-N-Roll for Spina Bifida
-
Charity & Fundraisers Home & Garden This & That31st Annual Spring Garden Tour
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSpinster
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJacob Johnson
-
Concerts & Live MusicKofi Mawuko
-
Charity & Fundraisers Home & Garden This & That31st Annual Spring Garden Tour
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNancy Westmoreland
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Art & ExhibitionsPalette Knife Painting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicAttack Of The Open Mic
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrady Effler Birthday Party
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
-
This & ThatTrivia with Jordan Hallquist
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningSummer Welding Classes
-
Education & LearningSoap Making 101
-
Education & LearningRapid Learning Kayak Skills + Roll Sessions
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor SportsThe 6th Annual CGLA & Chatt Prep Golf Classic
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicBands on the Bluff: Asian Fusion
-