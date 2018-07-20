#CHA720 is the citywide movement to collectively raise credit scores across Chattanooga. Take the pledge to raise your credit score to 720 and receive FREE one-on-one credit counseling!

Make an appointment for a credit counseling below and learn more!

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE)

1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Appointments available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To make an appointment with CNE, call 423-756-6214 or email info@cneinc.org.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS)

5600 Brainerd Road, Suite E-1

Chattanooga, TN 37411

Appointments available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 423-490-5620.

Operation HOPE

Tiffany Roan, MPA

5526 Brainerd Road

Chattanooga, TN 37411

Appointments available 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call (423) 355-9114 or email tiffany.roan@operationhope.org for an appointment.

Bridge Financial Planning

Jennifer Harper

Appointments available between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location for Appointments: CNE's Offices, 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102

Set an appointment with Bridge Financial planning by clicking here (Make sure to select the CHA720 logo!)

Common Cents Financial Literacy

Laura Coleman, AFC

Appointments available between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location for Appointments: CNE's Offices, 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102

Call (423) 479-8721 or email laura@ccfli.org for an appointment.