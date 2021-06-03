Chakra Meditation & Mindful Yoga

Learn about the seven chakras or energy centers in your body which contribute to your physical and emotional well-being. We will use these as a focal point for a whole body meditation followed by gentle movement to rebalance and create positive energy flow. This class requires no prior experience with yoga or meditation, just an open, curious mind!

What are Chakras? Chakras are the concentrated energy centers of the body. Chakra is a Sanskrit term and it means “wheel” or “disk” and is derived from the root word “cakra”. Chakras are spinning wheels of energy/light. Chakras have the loving responsibility of taking in, incorporating and emanating energy to keep us functioning at optimal levels.

Props recommended: yoga mat, firm pillow or bolster, beach towel or blanket

Please wear a mask until you reach your yoga spot. If you leave your spot to use the restroom or for any other reason, please wear your mask as you walk.

About the teacher:

Kristina Montague is a lifelong yoga practitioner and 200HR Yoga Alliance certified teacher who loves to share her passion for movement, breath, and mindfulness. Kristina is also an avid “angel” investor supporting women-led startups and serves as Managing Partner of the JumpFund, a female-led, gender-lens, early stage venture capital firm investing in diverse founders throughout the Southeast U.S. Her personal motto is “invest in the change you want to see in world” which she does through both her work and the non-profit boards on which she serves. She lives in Chattanooga with her family of four and dog Matilida.