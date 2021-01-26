Chalkboard Lettering 101

Chalkboard Lettering 101

Want to learn how to make your chalkboard look amazing? Come learn all the tips and tricks!  In this class, participants will learn 10 tricks to make a dynamic and dimensional chalkboard.

Supplies: All supplies are included. All participants will be supplied with a chalkboard, chalk and other chalkboard supplies that can be mailed, dropped off or picked up. Ticket sales end Friday, January 23 at 1 p.m. ET.

About the teacher:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey! Check out Lesley's work here.

