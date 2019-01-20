Chamber Recital

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music welcomes the community to a free chamber recital on January 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium. The performance will feature three generations: Bruce Ashton, adjunct in the School of Music, on piano; his daughter Ellen Francisco, also an adjunct in the School of Music, on violin; and Nathan Francisco, her son, on cello. They will perform works by Jean Sibelius and Toivo Kuula.

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
