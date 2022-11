× Expand Cansler Photography Join YOUR Chattanooga Symphony for Beethoven's 8th!

The CSO Chamber Series returns to the Chattanooga State Humanities Building! This mid-afternoon performance features the historic Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 by Respighi, followed by Takashi Yoshimatsu’s And Birds Are Still…, an elegy inspired by an image of birds gathered around a dead comrade. Beethoven’s light-hearted Symphony No. 8 rounds out the afternoon’s program.