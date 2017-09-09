Gamma Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated announces its sixth annual Champagne & Chocolate Rhoyal Affair on Saturday, Sept. 9th from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Family Justice Center located across from the Eastgate Town Center.

The event will feature old school and contemporary music, champagne, and chocolate covered delights.

A Rhoyal Treatment package includes a reserved table for six, a bottle of champagne at the table, and a full page advertisement in the journal for $300. Individual tickets are $35.00.

For ticket purchase, sponsorship, and table pricing, please email gammathetasigma1922@gmail.com or call 423-529-0758.