Champagne and Fried Chicken Showcase

The Chattanooga Tasting Club kicks off their Champagne & Fried Chicken Showcase in partnership with The Chattery! Come out to the outdoor patio at the Chattanooga Workspace to celebrate as we pair upscale French Champagne with downhome fried chicken; a combination that sommeliers around the world are raving about! Don’t believe us? Come taste for yourself, as we pair two of Chattanooga’s most famous fried chickens with delicious French champagne.

About Tim:

Tim Hinck is a wine educator and director of the Chattanooga Tasting Club. His passion is introducing his friends and neighbors to the great wine-makers and wine regions of the world. Over the past two years he has grown membership of the private “Chattanooga Tasting Club” to over 300 members who meet almost every week in restaurants and private spaces to explore rare wine. Tim’s method is to break down the stigma of stuffiness and exclusivity surrounding wine culture, and to encourage people’s natural curiosity by sharing wine in a laid-back and friendly atmosphere. Tim is currently studying for his level 2 Sommelier certification.