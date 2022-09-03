Be The Change: Jonathan Peyton & In The Company of Wolves

× Expand Mars Michael Jonathan Peyton & In the Company of Wolves

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

Be The Change: For years, Be The Change Youth Initiative was a family ministry focused on encouraging youth to use their gifts and talents to make a difference in the world. Since 2017, with the help of children and teens from all across the country, they have raised over $70,000 for our partner organizations (including Hands & Feet Project, Guitars For Glory, Make-A-Wish America, To Write Love On Her Arms and Songbirds Foundation).

Jonathan Peyton is a singer/songwriter from Woodstock, Georgia. Jonathan writes emotion-evoking songs that tell a story and captivate audiences by their relatability and honesty. He says that writing music has become a way of processing through life and relating to others and their stories. Music has been not only something to enjoy, but also a tool for healing. His biggest hope is to write songs that help people feel less alone. Jonathan has recently teamed up with guitar player/producer, Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit), to release his newest music. They have released 3 singles together and plan to record an album later this year.

In the Company of Wolves is a Chattanooga-based indie duo who intertwine their love for music with a passion for story-telling with a unique sound, both musically and instrumentally (think Glen Hansard meets Phoebe).