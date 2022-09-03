Be The Change: Jonathan Peyton & In The Company of Wolves

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

Be The Change: For years, Be The Change Youth Initiative was a family ministry focused on encouraging youth to use their gifts and talents to make a difference in the world. Since 2017, with the help of children and teens from all across the country, they have raised over $70,000 for our partner organizations (including Hands & Feet Project, Guitars For Glory, Make-A-Wish America, To Write Love On Her Arms and Songbirds Foundation).

Jonathan Peyton is a singer/songwriter from Woodstock, Georgia. Jonathan writes emotion-evoking songs that tell a story and captivate audiences by their relatability and honesty. He says that writing music has become a way of processing through life and relating to others and their stories. Music has been not only something to enjoy, but also a tool for healing. His biggest hope is to write songs that help people feel less alone. Jonathan has recently teamed up with guitar player/producer, Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit), to release his newest music. They have released 3 singles together and plan to record an album later this year.

In the Company of Wolves is a Chattanooga-based indie duo who intertwine their love for music with a passion for story-telling with a unique sound, both musically and instrumentally (think Glen Hansard meets Phoebe).

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Be The Change: Jonathan Peyton & In The Company of Wolves - 2022-09-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Be The Change: Jonathan Peyton & In The Company of Wolves - 2022-09-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Be The Change: Jonathan Peyton & In The Company of Wolves - 2022-09-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Be The Change: Jonathan Peyton & In The Company of Wolves - 2022-09-03 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

June 6, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

June 7, 2022

Wednesday

June 8, 2022

Thursday

June 9, 2022

Friday

June 10, 2022

Saturday

June 11, 2022

Sunday

June 12, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours