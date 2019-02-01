The Chapel Art Gallery February Exhibit

The February exhibit at the Chapel Art Gallery will be works created by artists at the Hart Gallery. This unique gallery offers homeless and other non-traditional artists an opportunity to create and sell their artwork. An opening night reception will be held on Friday, February 1 from 6-8 pm. The gallery will be open on Saturday from 10-12 and Sunday 1-3 during the month of February. Appointments for other times may be made by calling Sandy Smith at (423) 991-8856,