Charcoal Portrait Drawing with Kate Zambrano

Kate Zambrano’s charcoal drawing workshops are where she dives deep and transparently to share her techniques, tools, and process to learn how to make charcoal portraits you will be proud of regardless of your skill level.

This two-day charcoal drawing workshop will include demonstrations as well as individual guidance and feedback. Students will focus on the importance of placement accuracy, values, edges and textures. Day one will include an introduction and discussion of the usefulness of photography in references for drawings. Kate will show students how she does her photoshoots, editing, and drawing set-up. She will do a portrait demo from the photo reference for the first half of the day. During the second half of the day, students will bring in (or take a new) photo reference from which to work. A model will be available for this portion of the workshop. The second day will be devoted to students drawing with hands-on help from the instructor.