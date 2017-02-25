Charcoal Portrait Drawing

Instructor: Cindy Procious

Back by popular demand!

In this two-day workshop, students will learn the process for creating a self-portrait from photographs. Cindy has developed a drawing technique that will teach students step by step how to create a successful self-portrait drawing regardless of experience level. Using studio lights, they will learn how to create dramatic (Rembrandt) lighting for the most pleasing arrangement of light and shadow for their self-portrait. Students will then learn how to take a good photograph of themselves which will be printed off in class and used as reference for their drawing. This popular class filled up quickly last year, so early registration is highly encouraged.

With instructor demonstration and critique, we will cover the steps to creating a fully rendered drawing, from the block-in using straight lines, to massing in tones of light and shadow, to refining the form and creating detail. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Feel free to bring your own lunch or enjoy several dining options in our Southside neighborhood. For those traveling from out of town, feel free to contact us if you need help with hotel recommendations.