Charcoal Portrait Drawing

to Google Calendar - Charcoal Portrait Drawing - 2017-02-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charcoal Portrait Drawing - 2017-02-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charcoal Portrait Drawing - 2017-02-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Charcoal Portrait Drawing - 2017-02-25 10:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Instructor: Cindy Procious

Back by popular demand!

In this two-day workshop, students will learn the process for creating a self-portrait from photographs. Cindy has developed a drawing technique that will teach students step by step how to create a successful self-portrait drawing regardless of experience level. Using studio lights, they will learn how to create dramatic (Rembrandt) lighting for the most pleasing arrangement of light and shadow for their self-portrait. Students will then learn how to take a good photograph of themselves which will be printed off in class and used as reference for their drawing. This popular class filled up quickly last year, so early registration is highly encouraged.

With instructor demonstration and critique, we will cover the steps to creating a fully rendered drawing, from the block-in using straight lines, to massing in tones of light and shadow, to refining the form and creating detail. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Feel free to bring your own lunch or enjoy several dining options in our Southside neighborhood. For those traveling from out of town, feel free to contact us if you need help with hotel recommendations.

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

4232662712

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Charcoal Portrait Drawing - 2017-02-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charcoal Portrait Drawing - 2017-02-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charcoal Portrait Drawing - 2017-02-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Charcoal Portrait Drawing - 2017-02-25 10:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours