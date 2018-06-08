Chasing Coral Screening

‘Chasing Coral’ to launch new waves of screenings in honor of World Oceans Day in the Chattanooga area!

Sundance award-winning film Chasing Coral to show at The Well (114 Cove Rd, Chickamauga, GA) on June 8, 2018 at 6:30pm.

Chattanooga, TN- We’ve lost 50% of the world's coral reefs in the last 30 years, and that number continues to increase, in large part to coral bleaching — a process that occurs when ocean temperatures become too warm, causing coral reefs to turn white and die.

Chasing Coral, winner of the 2017 Audience Choice Award at the Sundance Film Festival, will be shown at The Well on June 8, 2018 at 6:30pm in honor of World Oceans Day: a global celebration encouraging healthy solutions for the ocean. The film chronicles the phenomenon of coral bleaching and follows a team of divers, scientists, and photographers as they document and reveal these events to the world like never seen before. It is an epic adventure that took 3.5 years to produce, features 300 hours of underwater footage, and includes submissions from over 30 countries.

As the world turns their attention to the ocean on June 8th for World Oceans Day, the Chasing Coral story is uniquely positioned to show people just how urgently we must act and that we can start in our own cities, even if that’s far from an ocean.

“This story is bigger than coral reefs, it’s about the collapse of an entire ecosystem and the role we all play in taking acton while there is still time. That is why I’m thrilled to see people connecting the film to the local environmental changes people are facing and the local solutions we can start accelerating today.” – Jeff Orlowski, Director of Chasing Coral

The screening is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.

For more information visit www.chasingcoral.com