In-Town Gallery is happy to welcome a new member, photographer, Ron Lowery. This feature artist for April will display aerial photographs as well as his two coffee table photo books,“Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” and “Tennessee River: Sparkling Gem of the South.” Lowery and his son built a unique, open cockpit plane from which he explores the geography with his camera. See his recent photographs and meet the artist at the First Friday reception from 5 - 8 pm, April 6 at 26A Frazier Avenue.
“Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure”
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
