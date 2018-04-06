“Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure”

to Google Calendar - “Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” - 2018-04-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” - 2018-04-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” - 2018-04-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - “Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” - 2018-04-06 17:00:00

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

In-Town Gallery is happy to welcome a new member, photographer, Ron Lowery. This feature artist for April will display aerial photographs as well as his two coffee table photo books,“Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” and “Tennessee River: Sparkling Gem of the South.” Lowery and his son built a unique, open cockpit plane from which he explores the geography with his camera. See his recent photographs and meet the artist at the First Friday reception from 5 - 8 pm, April 6 at 26A Frazier Avenue.

Info
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
423-267-9214
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - “Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” - 2018-04-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” - 2018-04-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” - 2018-04-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - “Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure” - 2018-04-06 17:00:00
DI 15.13

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

April 2, 2018

Tuesday

April 3, 2018

Wednesday

April 4, 2018

Thursday

April 5, 2018

Friday

April 6, 2018

Saturday

April 7, 2018

Sunday

April 8, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours