Chatt About Science: Farming, Antibiotics, and the Future of Meat

2 Sons Kitchen and Market 422 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Award-winning journalist and author Maryn McKenna is coming to Chattanooga to discuss her recent book, Big Chicken: The Incredible Story of How Antibiotics Created Modern Agriculture and Changed the Way the World Eats as part of the Chatt About Science lecture series.

Business Insider called Big Chicken “a timely, sobering yet hopeful look at how beefed-up chickens are impacting our health,” and the Washington Post described McKenna’s writing as “juicy and tense,” suggesting that the book “may make you put down that drumstick and reconsider your relationship with one of America's favorite foods.”

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event thanks to local book seller Star Line Books.

Chatt About Science is a monthly series of entertaining and informative talks exploring the abundant diversity of science and technology in the Chattanooga area and beyond. This will be the final event of our 2017-18 season.

