Chatt About Science: Local Work To Save Endangered Red Wolves

Red wolves once roamed the Eastern and Southcentral United States, but have now largely disappeared except for a small wild population in Eastern North Carolina. But captive breeding programs, including the one at Chattanooga's Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center, could help save this critically endangered species.

Join us on January 9 to learn more about these amazing animals! Tish Gailmard, Reflection Riding's Director of Wildlife, will discuss red wolves, the local population at the nature center, and how their work fits into the red wolf species survival plan.