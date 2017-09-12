Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon

Chatt About Science, Chattanooga's science cafe, launches our second season of events on Tuesday, September 12!

Lake sturgeon once swam the Tennessee River in large numbers, but had all but disappeared in recent decades. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) is part of a team of partners trying to reintroduce these magnificent fish with mustache-like barbels and sleek, armored bodies into our local waters.

We'll discuss the reintroduction of the lake sturgeon into the river with Dr. Bernie Kuhajda of TNACI. He'll also give us a quick look at other TNACI conservation projects.