Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon

Google Calendar - Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon - 2017-09-12 19:00:00

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Chatt About Science, Chattanooga's science cafe, launches our second season of events on Tuesday, September 12!

Lake sturgeon once swam the Tennessee River in large numbers, but had all but disappeared in recent decades. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) is part of a team of partners trying to reintroduce these magnificent fish with mustache-like barbels and sleek, armored bodies into our local waters.

We'll discuss the reintroduction of the lake sturgeon into the river with Dr. Bernie Kuhajda of TNACI. He'll also give us a quick look at other TNACI conservation projects.

Info
Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon - 2017-09-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chatt About Science: Return of the Lake Sturgeon - 2017-09-12 19:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours