Chatt About Science: Would you swim in the Tennessee River? Or play in your creek?

At March's science cafe, we'll explore water quality in creeks around our area and the macro invertebrates that might inhabit the creeks. We will find your watershed and examine ways you can help make our creeks and rivers clean.

Mary Beth Sutton, the Executive Director of the Caribbean Student Environmental Alliance, will be our speaker. About Caribbean SEA: Caribbean SEA works throughout the Caribbean with local partners to empower local youth to take care of their water, from the Ridge to the Reef. Our inaugural projects were in St. Lucia, where our Caribbean office is located. We also have a Tennessee Valley chapter called TenneSEA focused on watersheds in the Tennessee Valley. http://www.caribbean-sea.org/