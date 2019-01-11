Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society presents CHATTABOOGIE!, a three-day Contra dance weekend, featuring two great bands -- Contrazz and Buddy System -- and two fabulous callers -- Vicki Herndon and Seth Tepfer.
Register for the whole weekend or come each day a la carte!
Schedule:
Friday January 11, 2019
6:00 - 7:30p Waltzing
7:30 - 9:15p Contra with Buddy System and Seth Tepfer
9:30 - 11:00p Contra with Contrazz and Vicki Herndon
11:15 - 1:00a Techno Contra with Buddy System and Grant Yost
Saturday January 12, 2019
10:00 - 11:30a English Country Dance Workshop
11:30 - 1:00p Lunch Break
1:00 - 2:30p Contra with Contrazz and Seth or Musician’s Jam
2:45 - 4:30p Contra with Buddy System and Vicki or Flatfoot Workshop
4:30 - 6:00p Dinner Break
6:30 - 7:30p Waltzing with Buddy System
7:30 - 9:15p Contra with Contrazz and Vicki
9:30 - 11:00p Contra with Buddy System and Seth
11:30 - 1:30a Late Night Dance Party
Sunday January 13, 2019
9:30 - 11:00a Waltzing with Buddy System [Alt Venue: 46 E Main St.]
11:30 - 1:30p Contra with Contrazz and Seth
1:15 - 3:00p Contra with Buddy System and Vicki