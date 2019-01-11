Chattaboogie!

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society presents CHATTABOOGIE!, a three-day Contra dance weekend, featuring two great bands -- Contrazz and Buddy System -- and two fabulous callers -- Vicki Herndon and Seth Tepfer.

Register for the whole weekend or come each day a la carte!

Schedule:

Friday January 11, 2019

6:00 - 7:30p Waltzing

7:30 - 9:15p Contra with Buddy System and Seth Tepfer

9:30 - 11:00p Contra with Contrazz and Vicki Herndon

11:15 - 1:00a Techno Contra with Buddy System and Grant Yost

Saturday January 12, 2019

10:00 - 11:30a English Country Dance Workshop

11:30 - 1:00p Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:30p Contra with Contrazz and Seth or Musician’s Jam

2:45 - 4:30p Contra with Buddy System and Vicki or Flatfoot Workshop

4:30 - 6:00p Dinner Break

6:30 - 7:30p Waltzing with Buddy System

7:30 - 9:15p Contra with Contrazz and Vicki

9:30 - 11:00p Contra with Buddy System and Seth

11:30 - 1:30a Late Night Dance Party

Sunday January 13, 2019

9:30 - 11:00a Waltzing with Buddy System [Alt Venue: 46 E Main St.]

11:30 - 1:30p Contra with Contrazz and Seth

1:15 - 3:00p Contra with Buddy System and Vicki

Info
Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
