Imbibe Chattanooga and Rhizome Productions proudly present Chattabrewga.

The 6th Annual Chattabrewga returns May 12, 2018, from Noon to Five PM at the First Tennessee Pavilion. Chattabrewga is Chattanooga’s premier special-release and rare beer festival. General Admission tickets are $50 and include unlimited craft beer samples, no tokens required. Fifty VIP tickets are available for $90 and include early entry to the event and access to the Creation Gardens VIP Lounge with food and special beers.

Chattabrewga is supported locally by Imbibe Chattanooga, TWO TEN JACK, and Staybridge Suites. A portion of net proceeds supports the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition.

Gates open at Noon and the festival ends at 5 PM, with the last call at 4:45 PM. VIP guest can access the festival early at 11:30 AM. The event is 21+ and guests must present a valid ID to enter. And as much as we love kids and dogs, please, no children or pets will be permitted. Also, please no large bags or backpacks. The event goes on rain or shine. But if it rains, there is ample protection from the elements in the First Tennessee Pavilion. Inside the pavilion, Asheville’s DJ Jut Rut will be serving up the music and Rolling J's Mobile Bistro, I Love Tacos, and Chick-N-Nooga food trucks will be available if anyone gets hungry.

Jami Eller, Executive Director of TBCC, had this to say about the event, “In addition to financial support Chattabrewga has given us a presence and awareness with Chattanooga residents. The funds raised from this event help us provide financial assistance to Chattanooga and Tennessee residents undergoing treatment for breast cancer. In six years Chattabrewga has raised over $14,000 for Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition!”