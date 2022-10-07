× Expand Lauren Dray Using Canva ChattaCLUEga Scavenger Hunt Benefiting Dec My Room Chattanooga

ChattaCLUEga is not your grandma's scavenger hunt! Using a mobile app called Actionbound, participants will have two hours to do some serious sleuthing to decipher clues, puzzles, and complete fun activities along the way.This interactive, self-guided hunt will take players on an adventure through historic Downtown Chattanooga, the Riverfront, and the Northshore. As challenges are conquered and clues unraveled, participants will earn points, but don't dilly-dally! Tasks are time-sensitive, and if participants dawdle, points won't be awarded. The three top-scoring teams will receive prize baskets. Tickets will be required to access the hunt.

All funds raised will benefit Dec My Room Chattanooga. Our mission is to create personalized healing places for long-term pediatric patients at Children's Hospital at Erlanger. We customize the child's room with colorful and comforting items such as comforters, blankets, toys, rugs, stuffed animals, and more that match the child's favorite characters, colors, and themes. We take a stark, scary hospital room and transform it into a welcoming, cozy space where the child is surrounded by familiar things.

