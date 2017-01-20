ChattaCon

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Chattacon is an annual science fiction convention held in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The convention is organized by the nonprofit Chattanooga Speculative Fiction Fans, Inc. First held in 1976, the convention draws attendees to the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel and Convention Center for a weekend filled with speculative fiction authors, artists, live entertainment, costume contests, panel discussions, educational sessions, live action games, computer games and more

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

