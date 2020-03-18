In March, we're hosting ChattaNewbies at Wanderlinger Brewing Company.

Come mingle with ChattaNewbies + Chattanooga locals to learn about what's going on in #CHA.

ChattaNewbies is a casual happy hour that serves as an opportunity to get to know one another and share what we know about this new city. We'd love for you and all the newbies you know to join us as we discover together what's what in CHA.

Not getting our emails? Sign up at bit.ly/joinchattanewbies, and feel free to share that link with friends!

This event is hosted by the Chattanooga Chamber in collaboration with The Enterprise Center and Society of Work .