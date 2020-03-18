Chattanewbies

to Google Calendar - Chattanewbies - 2020-03-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanewbies - 2020-03-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanewbies - 2020-03-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Chattanewbies - 2020-03-18 17:30:00

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

In March, we're hosting ChattaNewbies at Wanderlinger Brewing Company.

Come mingle with ChattaNewbies + Chattanooga locals to learn about what's going on in #CHA.

ChattaNewbies is a casual happy hour that serves as an opportunity to get to know one another and share what we know about this new city. We'd love for you and all the newbies you know to join us as we discover together what's what in CHA.

Not getting our emails? Sign up at bit.ly/joinchattanewbies, and feel free to share that link with friends!

This event is hosted by the Chattanooga Chamber in collaboration with The Enterprise Center and Society of Work .

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Business & Career
4232697979
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Chattanewbies - 2020-03-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanewbies - 2020-03-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanewbies - 2020-03-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Chattanewbies - 2020-03-18 17:30:00
DI 17.08

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Tuesday

February 25, 2020

Wednesday

February 26, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours