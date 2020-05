Chattannoga Creek Cleanup with Wild Trails

Hi Folks! It's time again to clean up Chattanooga Creek and put forth more effort to restore it to it's natural beauty! We've built the infrastructure to move the waste up the creek bank and dispose of it, but we need folks who are willing to bring out their canoes (or other watercraft) and help.

Event details: https://events.eventzilla.net/e/chattanooga-creek-clean-up--may-10-2020-2138780908

We sure hope to see you there!