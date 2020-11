Chattanooga All Stars w/ Mystery Box

Chattanooga All Stars will be taking the stage at WanderLinger this Saturday at 9pm! DJ Mystery Box follows at 12:30. $7 cover at the door. 21 and up only. Open until 2:30am. Social distancing and county mask mandate in place. You may remove you mask when seated or outside but please have in place when approaching the bar or using the restroom.