Welcome back to the Wanderlinger Stage, the funky, free form jams of the Chattanooga All Stars featuring some of Chattanooga's best and brightest musicians with revolving feature singers. This is a night you don't wanna miss.

$12 Cover/ Door @ 8PM. 21+ after 9PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is now open. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

In order to protect our guests, artists, and employees, social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are required for entry and when moving about the room.

Concerts & Live Music
