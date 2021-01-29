Chattanooga All-Stars

Welcome back to the Wanderlinger Stage, the funky, free form jams of the Chattanooga All Stars featuring some of Chattanooga's best and brightest musicians with revolving feature singers. This is a night you don't wanna miss.

$12 Cover/ Door @ 8PM. 21+ after 9PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is now open. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

In order to protect our guests, artists, and employees, social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are required for entry and when moving about the room.