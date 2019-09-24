The Chattanooga Area Brain Injury Association’s Changing Face of Brain Injury Fundraiser will be held Tuesday, September 24th at the Chattanooga Convention Center from 11:30am – 1:00pm. Our prevention theme is Beyond Concussion…The New Normal & After Effects. Neurosurgeon, Dr. Joseph Miller, will be our dynamic keynote speaker. Dr. Miller will speak on how the rise of high impact sports have made our children more susceptible to brain injury and trauma than ever before.

Dr. Joseph Miller graduated magna cum laude from Samford University and holds an M.D. from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. He completed residency in Neurological Surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is fellowship trained in Spinal Surgery. He performed his spine fellowship under Dr. Mark N. Hadley, current President of the American Academy of Neurological Surgery and past President of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. As a neurosurgeon, Dr. Miller also cares for patients with aneurysms, brain tumors, traumatic brain injuries, chiari malformations, tigeminal neuralgia, peripheral nerve disorders, hydrocephalus, and other conditions affecting the brain and spine. In addition to his clinical training, he also was a T32 NIH Research Fellow with a focus in neuro-oncology and spinal cord injury. He conducted translational research in spinal cord injury and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrigs’ disease) at Emory University. Dr. Miller has over twenty publications, four book chapters, and has presented at over seventeen meetings. Dr. Miller’s family has been treating conditions affecting the brain and spine for three generations. Dr. Joe Miller, his grandfather, was a neurosurgeon in Tennessee and trained many of the neurosurgeons throughout the Southeast. Dr. Miller’s father, Dr. Caudill Miller, is a neurologist in Alabama. Dr. Miller has always been an athlete and has conducted extensive research in sports related concussions. He has also treated many patients with exercise related injuries.

Individual tickets are $75. Sponsorships are available at the Platinum ($2500), Gold ($1500), Silver ($1200) Levels, and Table Hosts ($600). Please visit our website to register, pay, or donate to CABIA. www.cabiatn.org

CABIA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency dedicated to providing services for individuals impacted by all levels of brain injury. It works to fight the “silent epidemic” of brain injury by providing education and implementing primary prevention programs throughout a 15-county service area. CABIA is a free service that provides assistance and guidance to survivors and families about living with brain injuries and advocates for them throughout their journey of recovery.

Please contact Lisa Morgan at 423.634.1572 with questions. You may also email Lisa at chattanoogabraininjury@gmail.com. Please visit our website at www.cabiatn.org.