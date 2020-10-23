Chattanooga Armed Forces Day Parade

Downtown Chattanooga 503 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Make plans to attend the 71st annual Armed Forces Day Parade! It's a free event honoring our military and first responders.

The parade will start at the intersection of MLK and Market St. and will move north on Market toward 4th Ave.

This year's parade will look a little different due to the pandemic. Here are some things to expect:

Parade entries will be mobile (no groups walking or marching)

Viewers and participants should wear masks

We will follow social distancing guidelines

We are NOT holding our usual luncheon

We ARE honoring our Armed Forces and first responders

