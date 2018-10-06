Join us on Saturday 10/6 for an art tour in Chattanooga. We offer a behind-the-scenes tour of Chattanooga's art community. We'll visit artists, public art and galleries from the Bluff View Art District to the Southside. Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chattanooga-art-tour-106-tickets-49009746471 and https://newsouthtourco.com/