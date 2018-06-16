Chattanooga Art Tour

New South Tour Company takes you inside and out to discover, learn about, and enjoy the unique visual arts Chattanooga has to offer.

From the beautiful heights of the Bluff View Art District – to magnificent murals in the MLK neighborhood – to the revitalized Southside where innovation, art, food, music and culture collide to create a unique and eclectic neighborhood, this tour covers it all. Our tour takes guests to a combination of public art installations, art galleries, and private artist studios.