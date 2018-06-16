Chattanooga Art Tour

Bluff View Art District 411 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

New South Tour Company takes you inside and out to discover, learn about, and enjoy the unique visual arts Chattanooga has to offer.

From the beautiful heights of the Bluff View Art District – to magnificent murals in the MLK neighborhood – to the revitalized Southside where innovation, art, food, music and culture collide to create a unique and eclectic neighborhood, this tour covers it all. Our tour takes guests to a combination of public art installations, art galleries, and private artist studios.

Bluff View Art District 411 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
4232902477
