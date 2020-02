What: 11th Annual Chattanooga Autism Conference

When: Friday, April 17, 2020, 8am-4pm

Where: Chattanooga Convention Center

Cost: Ranges from $25-$100 depending on registration type. Rates will increase after March 31.

Registration: Go to chattanoogaautismcenter.org/registration to register online or download a group registration form.

More Info: https://www.chattanoogaautismcenter.org/conference