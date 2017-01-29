Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata

Google Calendar - Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata - 2017-01-29 16:00:00

Christ Church Chattanooga 663 Douglas Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join members of the Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra, under the direction of David Long, for the next installment of our Cantata series on Sunday, January 29 at 4 pm 

We will perform Telemann's Laudate Jehovam, Omnes Gentes (Psalm 117) and J. S. Bach's BWV 81 Jesus Schläft, Was Soll Ich Hoffen (Jesus sleeps, is hope now fading).

Christ Church Episcopal, 663 Douglas Street, Chattanooga, 37403

Admission $15, free to students

Info

Christ Church Chattanooga 663 Douglas Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Google Calendar - Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata - 2017-01-29 16:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours