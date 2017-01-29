Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra Cantata

Join members of the Chattanooga Bach Choir and Orchestra, under the direction of David Long, for the next installment of our Cantata series on Sunday, January 29 at 4 pm

We will perform Telemann's Laudate Jehovam, Omnes Gentes (Psalm 117) and J. S. Bach's BWV 81 Jesus Schläft, Was Soll Ich Hoffen (Jesus sleeps, is hope now fading).

Christ Church Episcopal, 663 Douglas Street, Chattanooga, 37403

Admission $15, free to students