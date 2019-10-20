Chattanooga Bach Choir -- Cantata Concert

The 2019-2020 Barnett & Company Cantata Series opens with Bach’s Cantata "Herr Christ, dereinge Gottessohn" (:Lord Christ, the only Son of God"), BWV 96 composed for the 18th Sunday after Trinity. The hour-long program begins with Bach’s "Praeludium in C major," BWV 545 for organ and Renaissance composer Orlando di Lasso’s a cappella motet "Dixit Dominus" (Introit for the 18th Sunday after Trinity). Joining the Bach Choir and Orchestra are guest artists: Janelle Wagoner, soprano; Sara Snider Schone, alto; Christopher Reames, tenor; Zachary J. Cavan, bass; and Karla Fowkes, organ.

David Long notes, “On the final page of his sacred compositions, Bach inscribed the phrase: Soli Deo Gloria (Glory to God alone), signifying that his work was created in praise of God. Bach wrote cantatas for every Sunday of Church year for a total of five cycles, of which about two hundred survive. These glorious musical gems reveal his extraordinary creativity and inspiration, as well as a dazzling range of emotional expression and musical styles. In this series, we connect these works for chorus, soloists, and instruments with their appropriate date in the liturgical calendar, surrounded by related sacred works for unaccompanied chorus and a solo organ prelude to begin program. ”