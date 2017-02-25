Chattanooga Bach Choir Mardi Gras Celebration

It's Mardi Gras Time!

Chase the doldrums away with the Chattanooga Bach Choir’s annual gala Mardi Gras Celebration at the Walden Club on Saturday, February 25.

Those who wish to fully indulge their celebratory instincts are invited to come to The Walden Club early and take advantage of the pre-Mardi Gras party at 5:30 p.m. Revelers will be inspired by the River City Red Hots.

Master of Ceremonies Greg Rambin will call the festivities to order at 7:00 p.m. Guests are invited to compete for the title of “Best Mask” and dance to the music of Booker T. Scruggs, as well as enjoy complimentary wine with The Walden Club’s elegant, New Orleans style four course dinner.

Door prizes will be presented throughout the evening, and guests will be invited to bid on a variety of items during the Live Auction.

Reservations are required and can be made through February 17. Tables of 10 are available for $1,000. Individual reservations are $100.

For more information, please visit the choir’s website at www.chattanoogabachchoir.org

e-mail chattanoogabachchoir@comcast.net

or call 423.902.9191.