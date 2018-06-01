Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival

First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join us at Bacon & Barrel Festival we celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. We will bring together 20 of Chattanooga’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor a weekend of bacon, bbq and all the good things that come from old oak barrels. Enjoy healthy portions of unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live music, chatting with distillers, and sipping fine bourbons, whiskeys, and more.

If you're still thirsty after your 15 whiskey tastings, we will also have a cash bar with a variety of drinks available. Proceeds benefit Chattanooga Market - so every sip counts!

Info
First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival - 2018-06-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival - 2018-06-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival - 2018-06-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival - 2018-06-01 18:00:00
