Chattanooga Ballet: Capture Premier

Enjoy an evening of ballet with dancers from the newly expanded corps of the Chattanooga Ballet premiering Capture, a performance inspired by the current exhibition Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah Ory.

Price:

General: $20

Members: Free

17 and under: Free

Image credit: Melissa Marie Photography, costume by Bruce Bui (Ballet Memphis).