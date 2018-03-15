FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHATTANOOGA BALLET HOSTS ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER

Event to include performance excerpts from upcoming production of

Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty

Chattanooga, TN – February 8, 2018 – The Chattanooga Ballet will hold its annual fundraiser on March 15, 2018 at the William L. Montague Jr. Center for the Dance, 817B N. Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37405. The event, Princess Aurora’s Wedding Celebration, will take place from 6 – 9pm and feature a performance from the ballet’s upcoming spring concert, The Sleeping Beauty. Proceeds from the $75 per person event will benefit the Chattanooga Ballet Scholarship Fund which provides tuition support to children whose families are in need. Tickets may be purchased at the ballet or by calling (423) 265-0617.

Over the last 20 years the fund has provided dance education opportunities to hundreds of children. “Dance builds confidence, self-esteem and broadens a young person’s vision of what is possible for themselves. The Ballet’s scholarship funds help open doors to the world of dance for those families who face socio-economic barriers to this wonderful multi-dimensional art form,” says Ballet General Director Bob Willie. Company Artistic Director Andrew Parker noted, “Dance is for all. Our goal is to engage, inspire, and offer access to all members of the community.”

The ballet’s spring performance of Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty, Act 3 – Aurora’s Wedding provides the theme for the event. “This year, the event will include an elegant sit-down dinner, an open bar and the Ballet’s professional company will perform an exclusive glimpse of excerpts from Aurora’s Wedding,” said Ellyn Brooks, event chairperson and board member.

Founded in 1973, the Chattanooga Ballet is recognized as one of Tennessee’s leading dance organizations. Its school principally focuses on classical ballet with offerings for children as young as age 3, professional level training and classes for adults. The Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker is a Chattanooga tradition, seen by over 10,000 people each year. The professional company was founded in 1980 and performs both classical and contemporary works throughout the region and provides outreach/education programming for local schools, civic organizations and the community-at-large.

