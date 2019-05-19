Chattanooga Ballet: Le Papillon

Chattanooga Ballet will present the ballet Le Papillon along with creative new works by well-known guest choreographers Maggie Pelton and Christopher Stuart on May 18 and 19, 2019 at The Chattanooga Theatre Centre. A family matinee featuring just Le Papillon will be performed at 2pm on May 18th which includes a “Meet the Ballet Stars” for children after the show. Full performances take place at 8pm, Saturday, May 18 and 2pm, Sunday, May 19. Tickets range from $12 - $25.

Le Papillon, first presented at the Paris Opera Ballet in 1860, comes to the Chattanooga stage with fresh new choreography by Artistic Director, Andrew Parker. Hamza, an evil fairy captures our heroine, Farfalla, and then turns her into a butterfly. Love is in the air when Prince Djalma and Farfalla meet and Hamza's evil forces are vanquished. This spirited ballet, with its colorful costumes and magical lush score by Jacques Offenbach, is ideal for all ages.

New Works highlights bold contemporary dance creations, tailor-made for Chattanooga Ballet. This year we premiere Illusion de Eden, choreographed by celebrated former Alvin Ailey dancer, Maggie Pelton, and For Then, a work of the human experience created by Christopher Stuart, Resident Choreographer of Nashville Ballet.

“We are so excited to present this beautiful and powerful performance of high-quality ballet performance to the Chattanooga community,” said Andrew Parker. “Our guest choreographers are top notch and my new ballet Le Papillon (The Butterfly), based on the original French story, is rich with nature and tender love.”

For tickets to these performances, call (423) 267-8534 or purchase online at http://theatrecentre.com/current-productions/.