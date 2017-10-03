Daikaiju, Genki Genki Panic, Silver Tongued Devilz, Praymantha

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Daikaiju WHO IS THE DAIKAIJU??? PREMIUM ACTION HEROES DELIVER MOST HIGH ROCKET ATTACK!!! SPECIAL REVERB SKILL COMBO FOR FULL IMPACT!!!

with local titans of live action music

Genki Genki Panic

Silver tongued devilz

Praymantha

Info
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232658711
