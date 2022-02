× Expand Chattanooga Bands Chattanooga Bands Showcase of Artists

Showcase of talented artists competing to advance to final round for grand prizes of championship belt by Chattanooga Bands

music video by Guild production, 40 custom T-shirts by HomeBrew Printing. 5 Nights , 21 Artists but only 1 Champion.come out & vote for the artist you want to advance to final round. Artist preforming March 12th are

1. Tempus

2. 2piece3peace

3.Deux Hommes (of Natural Habitz )

4. The Undomesticators

5. Behold the Brave