Chattanooga Big Latch On 2018

Red Bank United Methodist Church 3800 Dayton Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Mark your calendars for the sixth annual Chattanooga Big Latch On, a global event to celebrate breastfeeding as a normal, everyday activity. On Saturday, August 4th, we will gather together to nurse our children at precisely 10:30 am—will we break our local record of 116 children? And maybe help break the worldwide record of 17,992 children nursing simultaneously!

Registration begins at 9:30 am at Red Bank United Methodist Church’s Family Center; the first 100 participating moms to register onsite will receive a free goody bag and ALL attendees will receive a raffle ticket, so bring along Dads, Grandmas and friends. All supporters of breastfeeding are welcome to come join in! There will be plenty of vendors and programs of interest to families, children's activities, and after the official “Latch On” at 10:30, local physical therapist Erin Shinkle with Benchmark will be presenting a free mini-session, “Restore Your Core,” discussing healing postpartum abdominal separation and other matters of the pelvic floor. Follow our Facebook event for more information!

Red Bank United Methodist Church 3800 Dayton Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
