Chattanooga Bike and Brew Tour

Enjoying the best of Chattanooga's brewery scene

Beer lovers, this is the tour for you! We're putting a new spin on thirsty Thursday! Join us for a guided bike tour to experience 4 of Chattanooga's best craft breweries by bike. Tour price includes a rental bike, guided tours and beer samples at each of the breweries, along with additional discounts and a wheelie fun evening!

Tour overview: Meet your guides at Five Wits, located in Market South- a unique food dining hall filled with a variety of flavors from a talented array of local chefs. After a brief introduction, you'll select a 5 oz. pour, and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery and brewing process. From here, your guides will lead you on a flat, leisurely ride to experience the vibe at 3 other craft breweries and discover what makes each space unique while pleasing your palette with a tasting of your choice. The breweries visited alternate weekly. The 1st and 3rd Thursdays visit Odd Story Brewing Co., Hutton & Smith, and WanderLinger with 5 oz tastings at each location. The 2nd and 4th Thursdays we visit Chattanooga Brewing Company, Naked River Brewing Co. where we sample of a deep-fried, double-decker Moon Pie, and Heaven & Ale Brewing Co. Every Thursday the tour will conclude back at Five Wits and Market South where we encourage you to pop back in for one last pint and trivia.