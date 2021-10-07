Chattanooga Bike and Brew Tour

Five Wits Brewing Company 1501 Long Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Beer lovers, this is the tour for you! We're putting a new spin on thirsty Thursday! Join us for a guided bike tour to experience 4 of Chattanooga's best craft breweries by bike. Tour price includes a rental bike, guided tours and beer samples at each of the breweries, along with additional discounts and a wheelie fun evening!

Tour overview: Meet your guides at Five Wits, located in Market South- a unique food dining hall filled with a variety of flavors from a talented array of local chefs. After a brief introduction, you'll select a 5 oz. pour, and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery and brewing process. From here, your guides will lead you on a flat, leisurely ride to experience the vibe at 3 other craft breweries and discover what makes each space unique while pleasing your palette with a tasting of your choice. The breweries visited alternate weekly. The 1st and 3rd Thursdays visit Odd Story Brewing Co., Hutton & Smith, and WanderLinger with 5 oz tastings at each location. The 2nd and 4th Thursdays we visit Chattanooga Brewing Company, Naked River Brewing Co. where we sample of a deep-fried, double-decker Moon Pie, and Heaven & Ale Brewing Co. Every Thursday the tour will conclude back at Five Wits and Market South where we encourage you to pop back in for one last pint and trivia.

Five Wits Brewing Company 1501 Long Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
