Chattanooga Boutique Warehouse Sale

The Chattanooga Boutique Warehouse Sale is an event that brings various boutiques & artisans from Chattanooga & the surrounding area together twice a year. Expect discounts of up to 90% OFF designer merchandise. This event is located at Stratton Hall.

What you’ll find ... women's apparel, shoes & accessories, men's clothing, plus sizes, gifts, children's clothing, handmade jewelry, candles & offerings for your home. Check our page & events for more information on vendors, dates & event times...

100% of opening night admission benefits the Chattanooga Pediatric Foundation

March 4th 5p-8p ($15 at door)

March 5th & 6th 10a-6p (no cost for admission)