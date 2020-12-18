Chattanooga Boys Choir 2020 Virtual Holiday Concert

Join the Chattanooga Boys Choir for an evening of hope, joy, and sounds of the season. This virtual compilation features our talented choristers and wonderful community partners from the Metropolitan Handbells, the Baylor School Orchestra, the Chattanooga Choral Society for the Preservation of African-American Song, and Ballet Tennessee alumni.

This concert will premiere on the Chattanooga Boys Choir Facebook page at 7:00pm on Friday, December 18th, and will be available for viewing through December 25.