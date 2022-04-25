× Expand Chattanooga Burger Week Promo Images Chattanooga Burger Week

Explore Chattanooga in a whole new way, eating your way through Scenic City with $6 burger deals at hot local restaurants. In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating local restaurants. Burger aficionados can map out their week, try new restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social with other Chattanooga foodies, all while being entered to win awesome prizes!