Chattanooga Burger Week

Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga Burger Week

Explore Chattanooga in a whole new way, eating your way through Scenic City with $6 burger deals at hot local restaurants. In this city-wide, week long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating local restaurants.

Using the Burger Week Passport, burger aficionados can map out their week, try new restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social with other Chattanooga foodies, all while being entered to win awesome prizes!

Restaurants will be designated if they are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery and range from gourmet blends, off-the-menu specials and your favorite “regulars”. Don't miss your chance to indulge in a week of beefy goodness while supporting your local restaurant community!

Get all the info at www.chattanoogaburgerweek.com

