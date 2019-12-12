Chattanooga Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul 214 214 E 8th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Roueche' Chorale and Orchestra celebrate 20 years of ministry through music with the Chattanooga Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols. The program will be presented on December 12 and 13, 2019, at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul, 214 East 8th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402, at 7:00 P.M. Admission is free. For more information, visit our website: therouechechorale.org., or Facebook The Roueche Chorale.

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul 214 214 E 8th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
