Chattanooga Cars And Coffee Hosted by Quick Everett's Garage

Cruise-Ins will be held every other month on the 3rd Sunday.

Join the crew of Quick Everett’s Garage for Cars and Coffee, QE style!

Sponsored by the wizards at Quick Everett’s Garage and Speed Emporium, Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, and Pete’s Coffee.

This event is open to anyone who owns or appreciates cool and unusual rides!

QE will be on hand to show off some of their cool cars (hands off please) and will have a free drawings for some killer QE swag!

Detailers, Vendors, Coffee Truck, and Food Trucks will be in site!

Vendors include:

Quick Everett’s Garage

Pete’s Coffee

Multiple Food Vendors

Porsche Chattanooga

Smoky Mountain Drives

Rennsport Dragon Rally

Chattanooga Mobile Detailing

Snap-on Tools

Streecarlife/JourneyHemp

And more!

Our next event will be held at 999 Riverfront Parkway in Chattanooga. (About 1 minute from Chattanooga Whiskey, and 5 minutes from the Chattanooga Aquarium)

Hours are 9am to 1pm EST.

This new location is AWESOME! And will allow for more cars, more vendors, and more activities as we continue to grow at a rapid pace.

Participants will have access to restrooms, and there is plenty of room for you to bring your family, chairs, and picnic basket as you enjoy this unique event.

All vehicles will enter via Riverfront Pkwy and will be directed where to park.

We have areas designated for standard height vehicles, the lowest of low, to fully lifted and gnarly off road and overland vehicles.

*Please remember this is a family event.

Burnouts and unsafe acts will not be tolerated.