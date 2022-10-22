Chattanooga Comic Con

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Chattanooga Comic Con is Chattanooga's newest comic and pop culture convention. We love comics, animation, gaming, and cosplay, and we know you do too. C3 is a family-friendly two-day celebration of all these and more, bringing fans together with great artists and creators, celebrity guests and outstanding vendors. We're setting out to create unique and memorable experiences for fans, and Chattanooga is the perfect place to do it. C3 will bring fans meet and greets with celebrity talent and comic industry professionals, interactive panels and experiences, cosplay events, and dedicated tabletop and console gaming rooms. Tickets start at $20, 12 and under get in free! Find us at chattanoogacomiccon.com or Facebook/Instagram @chattcomiccon.

Confirmed guests: Khary Payton, Jim Cummings, Grey DeLisle Griffin, Jim Cummings, Ross Marquand, Tyler Walker, Lindsay Seidel, Aaron Roberts, Jae Lee

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
6013429883
